Kolkata: The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday jointly moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order of deploying central forces in all districts during the panchayat polls. The decision was taken after discussing with legal experts, officials said.

On Thursday, the high court had ordered the SEC to deploy central forces within 48 hours. It had asked the commission to note down requisition of forces in all the districts that witnessed violence over nomination filing for the rural polls. As the Supreme Court was closed today, the application was submitted through e-filing, sources said.

The opposition parties have raised questions on the law and order situation in West Bengal and accused the ruling TMC of preventing them from filing nomination for the panchayat polls scheduled on July 8. Incidents of sporadic violence have been recorded in several parts of North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar since the first day of nomination filing. Clashes erupted between TMC and opposition parties in several areas of the state during which bombs were hurled and vehicles vandalised.

On the last day of nomination filing, five persons died in South 24 Parganas's Bhangar and North Dinajpur's Chopra. Expressing concern over the loss of lives, the high court had stated that it seemed that SEC does not have the mentality to conduct the polls peacefully. The state counsel cited figures from previous panchayat elections and argued that the opposition parties have managed to file more nominations this time. The counsel claimed that the nomination was fair and peaceful except a few untoward incidents.

Also Read: West Bengal: HC orders central forces for WB rural poll, Opp sceptical of SEC's impartiality, TMC confident of win

On the other hand, SEC stated that the work of identifying the sensitive districts is on. The requisition of central forces will be finalised very soon, the commission had stated. But, the court was offended at the laid back attitude of the SEC and ordered deployment of central forces in all districts of the state.

After receiving the court's order on Thursday, officials of the SEC and West Bengal government held a prolonged meeting and after seeking legal opinion decided to approach the apex court against the high court's order.