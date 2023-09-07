Kolkata: The tug of war between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and Governor CV Ananda Bose is showing no sign of respite. Soon after his return from New Delhi, Bose on Thursday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the state government. In a five-minute video clip, the governor accused the state government of 'intimidating' all those vice-chancellors of universities who were appointed by him.

"The state government is applying all sorts of pressure tactics to bully and intimidate all vice-chancellors who were handpicked by me. It is quite a serious issue and needs attention. So far, five vice-chancellors have resigned. The situation has come to such a level that academicians holding top posts are being forced to quit. It does not augur well for the system," Bose added.

Furthermore, he said, "I have come to West Bengal hoping to do some good work. I strongly feel that the new generation is the biggest resource. Several bright students are disillusioned because they are not getting a conducive atmosphere in institutes. All these universities should be made free from violence and corruption."

Also read: Governor CV Ananda Bose assumes role of Vice-Chancellor in universities facing vacancies

"Quality teachers will be needed for students who want to be groomed under them." The governor taking a swipe at state education department, said the department is recruiting vice-chancellors in a blatant violation of the norms.

Bose further alleged that the state government insisted on recruiting those persons, who were either involved in financial irregularities. "It's not an ideal situation. Scam-tainted people who are the state government's choice should not make their way to the highest pedestal of education. Being a custodian, how can I appoint such people as vice-chancellors," the governor asked.

Bose said that five VCs who were forced to resign had complained to him against the state government saying goons were threatening them with dire consequences. The outlaws were issuing threats at the behest of the state government. The governor vowed to cleanse the system in the universities and pledged to fight against corrupt practices till the end.