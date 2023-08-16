Cooch Behar (West Bengal): A family dispute over goat eating paddy resulted in a woman being shot in both legs at the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Wednesday morning, police said. The bullet injured Roshena Bibi, who is undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

Local police arrived at the scene after getting the information about the shooting. However, no one has been arrested in the incident so far. It is learnt that there was a dispute between two parties of the same family regarding the ownership of land in the Pathantuli village of the Sitalkuchi police station. On Wednesday morning, Roshena Bibi's pet goat suddenly strayed into the disputed land to eat paddy. A quarrel started between the two families. On seeing the incident, another family rushed to Roshena Bibi's house.

Allegedly, at that time Roshena Bibi was shot at by her relatives. It is understood that Roshena Bibi was shot in both the legs. Roshena Bibi was first taken to the local health centre. After first aid, she was transferred to a local private hospital for further treatment.

Firdous Mian, the son of the woman, who was shot at, said, "This morning, our goat was eating paddy in our family land. My uncle and younger cousins barged into our house and following a quarrel with my mother, she was shot twice at her legs."

In relation to the incident, Sitalkuchi police station OC Mritunjay Chakraborty said, "There has been a report of such a quarrel. The investigation of the incident is going on." Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, Amit Verma said, "There was a firing incident in Sitalkuchi this morning. A woman was shot in the incident. But the situation is now under control. An investigation has started to find out what led to the firing."