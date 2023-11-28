WEST BENGAL ENGINEER TURNED HOMEMAKER GIVES WINGS TO HER ENTREPRENEURIAL DREAM OPENS TEA STALL

Midnapore: A homemaker in West Bengal's Midnapore opened a tea stall, which she calls BTech tea shop. The latest shop came after Bankura and Kolkata.

There is a common perception that less educated people resort to tea shops or small food joints. The elders of the house can be heard talking to the children about this. But that idea is changing with each passing day.

Sudeshna Rakshit, 32, who studied BTech and has broken stereotypes. She has opened this tea shop in Rajabazar of Midnapore city alongside taking care of her five-year-old daughter. The tagline of Sudeshna's tea shop is, 'BTech Chaiwala is a place to chat and relax amid a lot of sadness'. Kachori, dal puri and snacks along with various flavours of tea are available at the Sudeshna shop.

A resident of Midnapore, she was a brilliant student. First, she completed BTech followed by an MBA degree. Sudeshna also worked at a private company after her studies, but she didn't like it.

Thereafter, she also worked at a private school for some time. Husband Chandrajit Saha has also done BTech and is working at a company in Kolkata. After giving birth to the daughter, Sudeshna decided to leave her job and decided to be self-reliant.

She focused on bringing him up. As her daughter turned five, she thought of doing something different. She decided to open a shop after honing her cooking skills. Initially, Sudeshna was confused about what shop to open.

Finally, she launched a shop called 'BTech Chawala.' Her husband, father-in-law and sister-in-law came forward to help her with the work. "People who sell tea are generally looked down upon in society. So I opened this tea shop and named it BTech Chawala so that everyone who reads the name first understands that even a degree holder can run a tea shop. This shop is only 20-day-old," Sudeshna said.

Sudeshna wants to open a large cafeteria later. Her husband Chandrajit Saha said, "I welcome the initiative of my wife. I live in Kolkata for work, so when I return home, I try to help her as much as I can. Sudeshna has shown that people can do anything if they want and education or degree is not a bar."