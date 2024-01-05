Kolkata: An Enforcement Directorate team which went to raid TMC leader Shahjahan Shaikh's house in Sandeshkhali was assaulted by miscreants allegedly at the behest of the latter. Cars and cameras of some media persons were also attacked.

The agency is probing the infamous ration scam in which state minister Jyotipriya Mallick has already been arrested.

A member of the ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident site. When we came, they attacked us"