WEST BENGAL DRI SEIZES IVORY WORTH RS 11 CRORE FROM RAJDHANI EXPRESS 2 HELD

Darjeeling: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered ivory worth Rs 11 crore from Rajdhani Express at New Jalpaiguri railway station. Two men have been arrested in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Soleman Khan and Ratan Goala. Both are residents of Hojai in Assam's Naogaon and had boarded the train from Guwahati.

It has been learnt that they were carrying the ivory in Rajdhani Express for smuggling purposes. Acting on a tip-off, DRI launched a search operation as soon as the train arrived at New Jalpaiguri station.

DRI officials detained the two suspects and took them to the Siliguri officer where three ivory tusks were recovered. The tusks weigh over seven kg.

After the recovery, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officials were called in to confirm whether the seized items were actually ivory or not. The officials confirmed that they were Asiatic elephant tusks and its price in the international black market is about Rs 1.5 crore per kg.

Following the confirmation, the accused were arrested and brought to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday. The judge rejected their bail petition and ordered a one-day jail custody. The duo would be taken to court again on Monday. DRI and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau have initiated an investigation into the incident.

DRI's lawyer Ratan Vanik said, "The plan was to smuggle the tusks to Varanasi and then send those to Nepal. DRI is investigating whether anyone else is involved in the incident."