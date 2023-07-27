North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): We have heard people selling their body parts to purchase an iPhone but a couple in West Bengal took this craze a notch further by selling their own baby to buy the latest model of the super costly gadget. And for what? To make Instagram videos capturing their travels in West Bengal.

The shocking incident took place in North 24 Parganas district's Panihati Gandhinagar area where Jaydev Ghosh and his wife 'Sathi' allegedly sold their 8-month-old son to purchase an iPhone for making social media reels. According to reports, the baby went missing on July 22 and around the same time, the couple, who a day earlier were hardly able to make ends meet, were seen carrying a brand-new iPhone 14.

The neighbours grew suspicious after the couple hardly showed any signs of despair even four days after the baby went missing. Soon the police were informed of the incident and they arrested the couple. During interrogation, the couple revealed that they had sold the infant to a woman identified as Priyanka following which the police rescued the baby from the Khardah area of the district.

Both -- the couple as well as the woman who bought the child -- have been booked under human trafficking charges. During the investigation, it was revealed that Jaydev also planned to sell his 7-year-old daughter, however, the plan did not materialise. And instead, he agreed to trade his infant son for an iPhone.

