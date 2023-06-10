Kolkata A day after Congress leader Phulchand Sheikh was shot dead in front of his house in the Khargram area of West Bengal Murshidabad witnessed uproarious scenes on Saturday during the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls The state will go to panchayat polls on July 8 The police also recovered a firearm from the possession of the Trinamool Congress zonal president The opposition leaders raised questions about how the Trinamool leader was openly walking on the streets with a pistol tucked in his waist On the other hand violent clashes took place between the supporters of the Left Front and Trinamool in different parts of the state The disturbances in the state continued for the second day as well The Left Front and Trinamool supporters were involved in a brawl in the Domkal area of Murshidabad district during the filing of nomination papers The police recovered the pistol from the waist of Bashir Mollah who is the Trinamool s zonal president of Saharanpur In a video a policeman was also seen taking out the firearm from the Trinamool leader s waist which went viral on social mediaBJP state president Sukanta Majumdar attacked the Trinamool over the incident If such an incident was happening during the nomination phase then what would be the scene on election day said Majumdar Murshidabad hogged the headlines on the first day of filing of nomination papers when Congress leader Phulchand Sheikh was killed in front of his house in Khagram TMC leader was arrested in Murshidabad s Domkal after a pistol was recovered from him Looks like TMC is fully prepared to disturb the peace in the state and use Gundagardi in the PanchayatElection stated Majumdar on his Twitter handle He also tagged a video of the incident Miscreants fired five rounds at Congress leader Phulchand Sheikh The injured Congress leader was rushed to a hospital in Murshidabad where he was declared dead Also read Adhir Chowdhury writes to Bengal Governor for deploying central forces in upcoming panchayat polls