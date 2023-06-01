WEST BENGAL CM RIDES PILLION ON BIKE IN KOLKATA DURING MARCH IN WRESTLERS SUPPORT

Mamata Banerjee rode pillion on bike in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to a photojournalist, who fell sick during her candlelight march in support of the protesting wrestlers in Delhi, here on Thursday. She also sent the scribe to a hospital in her own car at the fag end of the programme. The Chief Minister left her car for the sick cameraman on Thursday and then she returned pillion riding a motorbike. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee hit the streets to support the wrestlers back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.

First, she participated in the protest programme at the foot of the Gostha Pal statue on the maidan. After that, she headed towards Gandhi's statue in a candlelight procession. It was an unusually hot day in the city when the Chief Minister was marching towards the Gandhi statue, she saw a photojournalist from a leading news channel, Subhranshu Ghosh, suddenly falling.

Mamata Banerjee’s security men picked up the photojournalist and then the Chief Minister offered water to him. Minister Aroop Biswas and other athletes were by her side. After that, Mamata Banerjee sent the photojournalist to the hospital in her own car. Then the candlelight procession ended at the foot of the Gandhi statue. Later, the Chief Minister has seen Pillion riding the bike of one of his security guards and leaving the spot.

The whole incident is considered significant enough because Chief Ministers are not usually seen returning on the security guard's motorbike. Later, she went to SSKM hospital and enquired about the photojournalist's health. Once again the humanitarian face of the CM was seen.

Incidentally, in the past, the Chief Minister of Bengal was seen going to Nabanna on an electric motorbike from Rabindra Sadan. Minister Firhad Hakim was riding the bike at that time. However, on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee was seen pillion riding wearing a helmet while her security guard was riding the bike. The whole incident happened in a fraction of seconds. Even the officers in charge of Trinamool supremo's security were not prepared for this.Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee came out in support of protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, saying that she will fight till they get justice.