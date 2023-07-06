WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE UNDERGOES SURGERY DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underwent minor surgery on her left knee at the state-owned SSKM Hospital here on Thursday. The process of pumping out fluid from her left knee was performed by the doctors. General secretary of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, was accompanying the Chief Minister when she was discharged from the hospital. Abhishek went to see the Chief Minister after addressing a press conference at the Press Club Kolkata on Thursday evening. Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh was also accompanying Abhishek to the hospital. Ghosh enquired about the well-being of the TMC supremo.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sustained injuries in her back and knee following an emergency landing of the chopper at Sevoke airbase near Siliguri in north Bengal on June 27. From there, she was taken to SSKM Hospital and was treated under the supervision of Dr Rajesh Pramanik.

After arriving at the hospital, she underwent an MRI test. The MRI report showed injuries to left knee and hip joint ligaments. The left knee was showing fluid accumulation. According to hospital sources, fluid has accumulated in the ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) of the Chief Minister's left knee. The doctors of SSKM Hospital had advised her to stay in the hospital, but the Chief Minister did not agree.

Instead, she expressed her desire to undergo treatment at home. Then, the doctors advised her to take a rest at home keeping her walking under control. Since then, the Chief Minister's physiotherapy was started regularly at home. The therapy was going on for four hours every day. Physiotherapists from SSKM visit her residence every day for treatment. The doctors were also examining her at her residence situated near Kalighat. Finally, she has been admitted to the hospital and underwent minor surgery on Thursday.