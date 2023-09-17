WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE TAKES A TRAIN TO BARCELONA TRAVELS IN ORDINARY CLASS

Kolkata/Madrid (Spain): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official trip to Spain, traveled by train from Madrid to Barcelona. It takes just over three hours to travel from Madrid to Barcelona and it was previously decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel this route by train.

Indian Ambassador to Spain Dinesh Patnaik arranged a first class train ride for the Chief Minister of Bengal. When the Chief Minister reached the railway station, he requested her to take the first class. But the West Bengal Chief Minister likes to stay simple. So Mamata refused the ambassador's request and travelled to Barcelona with the common people.

In the past too, Mamata Banerjee has been seen leaving the VIP security circle to join the crowd of ordinary citizens. In this case too, the Chief Minister of Bengal did not agree to take any special measures. On the contrary, Mamata traveled from Madrid to Barcelona in ordinary class. Mamata Banerjee was looking forward to this train journey from the beginning of her trip to Spain.

Mamata Banerjee was seen sitting on the seat of the train wearing a simple outfit. Not only that, on the way, she got up from the seat and chatted with the others.

Mamata Banerjee has a busy schedule on her ongoing Spain tour. She will be welcomed by Indian diaspora on his arrival. Separately, the Chief Minister has a meeting with expatriates. On Monday, the West Bengal Chief Minister will hold separate meetings with several industrial groups.

Like Madrid, Mamata Banerjee has an industry convention in Barcelona. This industrial conference will be held on Tuesday. Since coming to power for the third term, Mamata Banerjee has kept a bird's eye on industry and employment. Even during the train journey, the West Bengal Chief Minister held talks with the Chief Secretary of Industries for the upcoming industrial conference.

