Bolpur (West Bengal): When it comes to innovations, there is no dearth of talent. Meet Roopam Sarkar, a class XI student from Bolpur, who is winning accolades for designing a bike using water bottle, plastic pipe and examination board. Guess what, he is comfortably riding it too. And needless to say, his creation that goes by the name Venom, is the cynosure.

Roopam, a student in the science department of Vishwa Bharati Shikshatro, created the bike by refurbishing the engine of his father's old bike. Roopam's father, is a government servant and mother a housewife.

Iron and plastic pipes for water lines have also come in handy. Water bottles, oil tanks and test hardboards, were ingredients of the bike cage. Roopam said, it took him one and a half months to complete the project that cost only Rs 6000.

Roopam has raised the curiosity level in his locality with his invention. Professors of World India are also elated to post the picture of his bike on Facebook. A proud Moushumi Sarkar, his mother said, "Since childhood, he used to play around with the things he had and try to make something or the other. While making this bike, he used to sketch and show me how the model would be. Even though I didn't understand much, I used to encourage him. Now we all are proud of him."