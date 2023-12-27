WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE NOT TO ATTEND RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. The much-debated Ram Mandir will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt from party sources that Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the ceremony, but reasons for her no show is still not clear as no party leader was willing to speak on the matter.

"She is not going to attend the programme in Ayodhya, and neither of her party leaders will represent her or the party (TMC) during the ceremony," a party leader told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) has also decided to skip the grand inauguration ceremony. Brinda Karat, a member of the CPI (M)'s Politburo, said that politics and religion must be separated and kept at a distance. According to her, mixing them only advances the RSS agenda. She further said when religion is used as a political weapon or a tool to advance an idea or agenda, it loses respect.