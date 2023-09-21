Darjeeling: The central government has allocated Rs 3000 crore for infrastructural development of Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri making it the first international airport to have all the amenities in the whole of North East India.

The central government has already given the go-ahead to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the first phase of the upliftment work. The tendering process is also over. The allocated funds will be used for various infrastructural developments of Bagdogra Airport including the runway, night landing system, terminal building, and multipurpose car parking.

The airport authorities sought land from the West Bengal government for the development works. Following this, the state government handed over 108 acres of land to the airport authority. Soon after acquiring the land, the central government took the initiative to develop the airport.

Once the airport is completed, the number of international flights will soar in the near future. It will benefit tourists from all over the world as well as common people to visit North Bengal, the gateway to northeastern India.

"The importance of Bagdogra airport is increasing with each passing day. The pressure of tourists is increasing at the airport. That is why the airport needed to be developed and scaled up. The biggest problem was the night landing, runway extension and terminal building. The central government allocated Rs 3000 crore for the airport upliftment.

"Bagdogra Airport will be the first international standard airport in North East India post-completion. It will boost tourism, industry and trade in North East India including North Bengal, and Sikkim," said Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista. He added that the central government has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the development of the communication system of North Bengal Terai, and Dooars areas through Siliguri.