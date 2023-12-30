Kolkata: The Border Guard Forces (BSF) organised a farewell for a Bangladesh-based daughter to see her deceased Indian father for the last time at the zero line on the India-Bangladesh border. The incident took place in North-24 Pargana's Hariharpur village on Friday, sources said.

Meanwhile, Panchayat member Aminuddin informed the company commander of Madhupur Border Outpost 68 Battalion about the normal cause of death of the late Liyakat Biswas. He also requested to convey the news to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), arrange farewell in the presence of the deceased's daughter, and pay homage to the mortal remains before the disposal.

In a statement, the BSF stated, "On receiving the request from the BSF, the BGB considered its importance from a humanitarian point of view. Thereafter, the border guarding forces of the two countries extended a hand of mutual support to each other. They made arrangements for the relatives of Liayakat Biswas living in Bangladesh to come to Hariharpur village in India on the India-Bangladesh border. "