WEST BENGAL BSF ON A BEEKEEPING MISSION TO FOIL INFLITRATION ALONG BANGLADESH BORDER

Kolkata: The BSF's South Bengal Frontier jawans have initiated a unique project of beekeeping and 'mission honey' on the India-Bangladesh border. This project was launched to ensure the overall development of peoples' lives in border villages under the 'Vibrant Village' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The officials said they hope that beekeeping will help in preventing border smuggling and infiltration. According to BSF sources, initially, 20 bee boxes have been installed in the India-Bangladesh border areas that fall under the Krishnaganj police station limits in Nadia.

Under the project, local villagers will take care of the bees as well as collect honey. Through the project, villagers can benefit financially, a BSF official said. The BSF's Public Relations Officer of South Bengal Border, DIG AK Arya said the force is hopeful about the success of the project. He said barbed wire bee boxes will be installed along the South Bengal border in the coming days.

There is a target of setting up 200 boxes. The cost of which will be borne by the government. Under this project, bee boxes have been placed strategically near the border fence. Beehives are placed slightly above the ground near the border fence, with bee-friendly fruit and flower trees planted nearby.

Arrangements were made to provide natural shade to the boxes to create a favourable environment for bees. This step can help deter infiltration and smugglers through the border fence. Efforts to establish bee hives are going on so that bees can play an important role in border security and prevent smuggling.

The Indo-Bangladesh border region is known for its rich biodiversity and thick forests on both sides. Additionally, local farmers are engaged in intensive agriculture. To ensure food supply for bees throughout the year, villagers are being encouraged to grow mustard and plant various flowering plants.

Which will further help in bee supply. To ensure the success of the project, the villagers are being trained on honey beekeeping and its potential for their sustainable development.