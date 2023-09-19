WEST BENGAL BSF IMPOUNDS GOLD WORTH RS 14 CRORE HIDDEN INSIDE AIR FILTER OF A BIKE ONE ARRESTED

Bagdah/Kolkata: A gold smuggling bid was foiled on the Indo-Bangladesh border by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. A smuggler with 23 kg of gold was arrested on the India-Bangladesh border. Gold worth Rs 14 crore was being brought to India from Bangladesh hidden in the air filter of a motorcycle.

Soldiers of the BSF's 68 Battalion posted at Seema Chowki at Ranghat situated on the South Bengal border seized gold biscuits on Monday night. The smuggler was arrested with 50 gold biscuits and 16 gold bars. The weight of seized gold was 23 kg and its estimated value is Rs 14 crore. Smugglers were trying to smuggle the gold from Bangladesh to India. The arrested smuggler, along with seized gold biscuits and bars, were handed over to Bagdah Customs officials for carrying out further legal procedures against them.

Acting on specific inputs, the BSP personnel deputed at Ranghat on the lookout for the smugglers, who were to move through the area at Van Junction. A group of soldiers led by the commander was waiting at the Van Junction for smugglers' arrival at the spot. The BSF soldiers spotted a suspicious person riding on a bike and approaching the Van junction.

When the biker came near, the BSF jawans intercepted his motorcycle. But, the rider tried to run away from the spot leaving behind the bike, but the soldiers caught hold of him. He, along with the bike, was taken to a border post. Where the bike was searched thoroughly.

During the search, gold from the air filter of the bike was recovered. The accused has been identified as Indrajit Patra (23), a resident of Kulia village in North 24 Parganas district.

The smuggler confessed to the BSF personnel that his brother runs a gold shop at Aldanga village and he works with his brother at the gold shop. The arrested person also said that a few days ago, Sameer (50), a resident of Ranghat village met him. "Sameer struck a deal with me to carry gold from Ranghat to Bangaon. I was given an offer of Rs 15,000 per month. On Monday, Sameer handed over the gold to me near his house at Kulia village. I drove the bike carrying gold biscuits and bars to Bongaon, hiding it in the air filter," said Indrajit.