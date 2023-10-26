WEST BENGAL BJP WORKER BEATEN TO DEATH IN SANTIPUR SUVENDU ADHIKARI DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST CULPRITS

Santipur (West Bengal): Hours after a BJP booth committee vice president died after being beaten up by miscreants, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held Trinamool Congress-backed goons responsible and sought immediate action against the culprits.

The deceased, Adhir Sarkar, was returning home after participating in the Durga Puja immersion procession in Santipur when he was attacked by a group of miscreants last night. The incident took place in Arbandi No 2 block panchayat in Santipur block of the Nadia district.

Adhikari condemned the BJP worker's murder and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. He appealed to the director general of police to take appropriate action and threatened to seek measures in case of police inaction.

Taking to 'X' Adhikari posted, "Even the festive season in WB hasn't deterred the TMC goons from engaging in violence and carry out attacks on opposition political workers; especially those from the BJP. Adhir Sarkar; a @BJP4BengalKaryakarta from Barajiakur Village under Arbandi-ii Gram Panchayat of Santipur Block in Nadia District was brutally assaulted and killed by a gang of 4-5 TMC goons. I am urging the Secretary@HomeBengal, DG @WBPolice @mmalaviya1 & SP @PoliceRanaghat to take immediate action and book the culprits at the earliest. Any laxity shown by the Police in order to facilitate the criminals associated with the ruling party in evading arrest would be dealt with appropriate legal measures."

According to BJP leaders, Sarkar was returning home when miscreants beat him up severely near Bara Jiyakur Bazar. Sarkar was left in an unconscious state. A team from Santipur police station rushed to the spot and took the injured BJP worker to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.