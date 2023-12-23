Birbhum (West Bengal): Dr Sukumar Chandra affectionately nicknamed "Bishu daktar" of Labhpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district never stops from visiting his patients in villages. He is 95 years old but is no way less energetic than any younger doctor.

Dr Chandra was a student of renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, who served as West Bengal chief minister from 1948 till his death in 1962. He was immensely influenced by legendary Bengali litterateur, author Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay. It was actually Bandopadhyay who had actually advised him to serve the people of the country instead of going abroad for better opportunities.

Following Bandyopadhyay's advice, 'Bishu Daktar' left a lucrative job offer that he had received after getting his MBBS degree. He instead stayed back in the village to serve the poor. For the last 67 years, he has been doing what his mentor once told him and continuing his medical practice at his hometown.

Dr Chandra did MBBS in 1953 after which he got his Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGO). His father was a close friend of Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay and both the families lived close by.

When the writer fell ill, it was Dr Chandra who treated him. Dr Chandra always abided by Tarashankar Bandopadhyay's words. Since the writer asked Dr Chandra to serve the poor in his hometown, he never left Labhpur. Even though he is 95 years now, he has been treating the poor villagers here.