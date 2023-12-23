West Bengal: Bidhan Chandra Roy's student, 'Bishu Daktar' continues to treat patients at 95
Published: 53 minutes ago
West Bengal: Bidhan Chandra Roy's student, 'Bishu Daktar' continues to treat patients at 95
Published: 53 minutes ago
Birbhum (West Bengal): Dr Sukumar Chandra affectionately nicknamed "Bishu daktar" of Labhpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district never stops from visiting his patients in villages. He is 95 years old but is no way less energetic than any younger doctor.
Dr Chandra was a student of renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, who served as West Bengal chief minister from 1948 till his death in 1962. He was immensely influenced by legendary Bengali litterateur, author Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay. It was actually Bandopadhyay who had actually advised him to serve the people of the country instead of going abroad for better opportunities.
Following Bandyopadhyay's advice, 'Bishu Daktar' left a lucrative job offer that he had received after getting his MBBS degree. He instead stayed back in the village to serve the poor. For the last 67 years, he has been doing what his mentor once told him and continuing his medical practice at his hometown.
Dr Chandra did MBBS in 1953 after which he got his Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGO). His father was a close friend of Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay and both the families lived close by.
When the writer fell ill, it was Dr Chandra who treated him. Dr Chandra always abided by Tarashankar Bandopadhyay's words. Since the writer asked Dr Chandra to serve the poor in his hometown, he never left Labhpur. Even though he is 95 years now, he has been treating the poor villagers here.
Dr Chandra said that he was very close to the writer and would love to listen to him talk on various issues. He recalled that in the last few years Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay suffered from various gastro problems and needed frequent medical intervention. During those days, he used to remain by his side providing him the required medications.
Read more:
- NRI doctor donates Rs 1.5 crore to his dilapidated alma mater to construct a well-equipped government school building
- Doctor on phone, video games...: How workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel are being helped to cope with stress
- Contempt of Court: Doctor promises to engage in community service in government hospital