Asansol A Bangladeshi student studying at Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol has filed a complaint of sexual harassment and cheating against a professor of the same varsity The student alleged that Professor Azajul Ali Khan of Kazi Nazrul University s Bangla Department took advantage of her simplicity and lured her into a romantic relationship and staged a fake marriage Postmarriage the duo were in a physical relationship The professor in question told the student that he was in another relationship So he denied a relationship or marriage with that girl The student lodged a complaint at the Durgapur Police Station narrating the whole matter Police are investigating the case Besides the student has also approached the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in the hope of justice The student said in her social media post and in the complaint letter that she is a secondsemester postgraduate student in the Bangla Department of Kazi Nazrul University I started a love relationship with Professor Azazul Ali Khan of the Bengali department last February Then in March the professor married the student as per religion Although the marriage was not registered the student claimed in her post and the complaint The student further claimed that they had a physical relationship several times after that The student said that at the end of March the professor told the student that he was involved in another relationship He cannot have a relationship with her After knowing that she felt cheated and approached the policeBesides she also wrote a letter to Kazi Nazrul University and approached the Bangladesh High Commissioner for a fair trial in the matter The student said that she is currently unable to go to university The accused professor could not be contacted despite several efforts