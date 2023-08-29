Kolkata: The illegal firecracker factory blast in West Bengal's Duttapukur, which has killed nine people so far, sent alarm bells across the security spectrum. The intensity of the explosion was such that half-burnt, fully charred bodies and remains of victims were found blown into several pieces in an around the spot.

On Monday, a day after the incident occurred, police arrested Safikul Islam, who was the partner of the owner of the illegal firecrackers factory, Keramat Ali, who died in the incident. A top notch security official, who specialises in handling high intensity terror and other related crack operations for National Security Guard (NSG), spoke about the security scenario in West Bengal, which shares a long border with Bangladesh that goes to polls next year. Infiltration from Bangladesh has been a burning issue in West Bengal which has often been alleged by rival BJP that accused ruling Trinamool Congress of turning blind eye to deteriorating law and order.

Also read: West Bengal firecracker factory blast: Death toll rises to 9; one held from Duttapukur

Ex-NSG commando Deepanjan Chakraborty said Bengal is ready to explode. "If the number of explosions and death in those incidents are to be taken into account in the country in the last five years, Bengal accounts for maximum number of blasts and casualties. I have worked with multiple agencies over the past 35 years, and from my experience, I can say that West Bengal presents most vulnerable case security point of view," Deepanjan Chakraborty told ETV Bharat.

Chakraborty blamed the police and the administration for playing mute spectators to such crimes. "People are questioning why similar blasts are being allowed to happen? The police and administration wer held responsible for terrible explosion which happened at Egra in Naihati.Now the same happened in Duttapukur area. It speaks of not only inefficiency but also about lack of will. The trend is alarming as you never know what's going to happen next," Chakraborty said.

West Bengal accounts for mushrooming illegal firecracker factories, which opposition parties alleged, are operating right under the nose of police. "Why are there so many cracker factories? Chakraborty asked. He added, "To build this type of factory, all mandatory safety and security measures have not been taken. As a result, a class of unscrupulous businessmen are illegally running these cracker factories flouting norms."

Meanwhile, State Police ADG (South Bengal) Siddhinath Gupta, DIG (Presidency Range) Akash Magharia and Barasat Police District Superintendent Bhaskar Mukherjee rushed to the spot on Monday to investigate the Dattapukur explosion. Superintendent of Police said cops are in the lookout for Ramzan Ali, a booth level leader of Indian Secular Front (ISF) who is on the run. "The workers came from Murshidabad and stayed at his home during Ramzan. Hunt is on to nab him," he said.