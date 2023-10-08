WEAPONS SURRENDERED BY PAK IN 1971 WAR TO BE SHOWCASED IN KOLKATA MUSEUM

Kolkata: Five rifles and arms, including a rocket launcher, surrendered by Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, will now be showcased in Kolkata. A nod in this regard has been given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These weapons will be handed over to West Bengal administrator general and official trustee Biplab Roy by the Border Security Force (BSF) tomorrow.

Roy has already arrived in Delhi and will go to Gwalior for receiving the weapons. After which, these weapons will be brought to Kolkata. In the coming days, these weapons will be displayed at a proposed museum for public. Notably, it is for the first time that a civilian organisation in the state will receive weapons surrendered by the Pakistan Army during the 1971 War.

Roy told ETV India, "Right now I am at Delhi airport and am waiting for my flight to Gwalior. I am happy to inform that as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the director general of BSF will hand over the arms to me. Among the weapons includes a rocket launcher. These were used by Pakistan Army in Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. We will showcase these weapons at a museum and research center that will come up in Kolkata".