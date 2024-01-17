Howrah: Reacting on the political impact in Lok Sabha elections amid four Shankaracharyas skipping Ram Mandir inauguration, the Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati Maharaj said that they never support or speak against any party. Swami Nischalanand Saraswati Maharaj said, “We never support or speak against any party. We speak very directly and clearly. There is no greed, or emotions attached to my words.”