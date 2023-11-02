WB govt develops app on dos and don'ts for snake bite victims
Published: 1 hours ago
Kolkata: West Bengal government has developed an app to guide the snake bite victims to tide the crisis. People not only are ignorant about dealing snake bites, but often commit mistakes and waste time due to the superstitions that are involved.
To help snake bite victims with proper guidance, West Bengal government has introduced a mobile application so that lives are saves by prompt and correct action. The app named "Snakebite Prevention and Rescue" can be downloaded from Google Play Store. This app provides a detailed information on the dos and don'ts for snake bite victims. The app will also provide information about antivenoms that are available at the nearby hospitals.
According to doctors, many snake bite victims die due to wrong treatment. Villagers often believe in superstitions and opt for processes which ultimately turn to be fatal. There is also a dearth of information as to where one should go for proper treatment. Government reports tell that 360 people died of snake bites last year while the toll rises to 500 as per unconfirmed sources.
The app provides information in both Bengali and English. A guideline is laid down on what should be done if bitten by a snake. If you provide the snake's photograph on the app, then you will get information about the species and outcome following its bite.
Also, if a snake charmer is needed then the app provides their contact numbers. One can approach one of these snake charmers to rescue the reptile. "This app is aimed at helping people know where to go for treatment," a senior official of the state health department told ETV Bharat.
A private volunteer has already been contacted to promote this app. Snehendu Konar, regional coordinator of the organisation said, "This new app is owned by the state government but due to lack of publicity, many people still do not know about it. So we have come forward to promote this app. Efforts are being made to generate awareness about this app in villages as well as cities."