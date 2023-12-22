Shantiniketan (West Bengal): In a groundbreaking discovery, the Botany Department of Visva-Bharati has unveiled a new strain of bacteria, named 'Pantoea Tagorei' in honour of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his son Rathindranath Tagore. This newly identified microorganism showcases immense potential for enhancing rice, chilli, and pea cultivation, revolutionizing agricultural practices.

Helmed by Dr Bumba Dam, a distinguished professor in the Botany Department, a team of researchers comprising Raju Biswas, Abhijit Mishra, Abhinav Chakraborty, Pooja Mukhopadhyay, and Sandeep Ghosh made this significant breakthrough.

Their tireless efforts led to the isolation of this bacterium, primarily found in the soils of Shantiniketan's Sonajhuri region and later discovered thriving in the Jharia coal mining area in Jharkhand.

"This bacterium is a game-changer for cultivation," expressed Dr. Bumba Dam. "We conducted rigorous experiments and observed its efficacy firsthand. Given Shantiniketan's recent World Heritage designation, we felt it fitting to name this bacterium after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Rathindranath Tagore, both stalwarts in agricultural innovation.”

Highlighting the remarkable attributes of 'Pantoea Tagorei,' the researchers emphasized its remarkable ability to efficiently extract potassium from the soil, facilitating robust plant growth. Notably, this bacterium reduces the dependency on commercial fertilizers, significantly cutting down costs for farmers while enhancing crop yield.

Raju Biswas and Abhijit Mishra, two of the dedicated research students involved in the discovery, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "This discovery belongs to Visva-Bharati. Farmers stand to gain substantially from the application of this bacteria. Its unique capability to harness potassium from soil sources opens doors for sustainable agricultural practices."

The Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI) has officially recognized Visva-Bharati's groundbreaking discovery, further cementing the significance of this momentous breakthrough in the field of agriculture.