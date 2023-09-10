VISVA BHARATI STUDENT HELD FOR FINANCIAL FRAUD

Bolpur (West Bengal): A student of Visva Bharati was arrested on Sunday on charges of swindling crores on the pretext of making investments in the share market.

Ishita Shil, is the sister of Subhrayan Shil, owner of a chit fund company who was arrested in February for collecting Rs 30 crore from nearly 150 people of Bolpur. The Bolpur police had issued an arrest warrant in Ishita's name but the woman was on the run for a long time.

Finally, she was nabbed from a rented house in West Gurupally this morning. Ishita is a first-year post-graduate student of Rabindra Sangeet Department of Visva-Bharati at the Sangeet Bhavan. She was produced before the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Court, and the judge ordered her a five-day police custody.

In February, a chit fund company in Bolpur was brought under the scanner for raising Rs 30 crore from the open market by creating a shell company named SS Consultancy. On the basis of several complaints filed against the company, its owner Subhrayan Shil was arrested by Bolpur police.

Following an investigation, the police came to know that money was extorted from nearly 150 people in Bolpur promising investments in the stock market.

According to sources, the chit fund company has been operating in Bolpur for quite some time. The Shil siblings were seen using expensive cars, imported cosmetics and high-end mobile phones ever since they set up the company. It was learnt that they raised a huge amount of money from the open market. Locals said that their lifestyle underwent a change overnight.