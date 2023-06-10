Bolpur Economist Amartya Sen has now been backed by another economist and renowned American Nobel Laureate George Arthur Akerlof on the VisvaBharati land dispute issueAkerlof is among the 302 prominent academicians from various universities across the country and abroad who have written to Visva Bharati s inspector and President of India Droupadi Murmu urging her to take action against VisvaBharati ViceChancellor Bidyut Chakraborty for maligning SenHolding Chakraborty responsible for various atrocities the letter has accused him of unlawful suspension of students and teachers illegal termination of the employment of faculty members officers and other staff by denying them freedom of speech and suppressing dissent by issuing showcause notices chargesheets and illegal suspension and termination orders In the letter the academicians had drawn the President s attention on how the university issued a series of letters using indecent language and alleged Sen of illegally grabbing VisvaBharati s land Even eviction notice was put up at his Pratichi residence in SantiniketanEarlier Sen had been supported by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee filmmaker Gautam Ghosh and artists Jogen Chowdhury and Shubhaprasanna Bhattacharya Economist Kaushik Bose had condemned the university s act and tweeted Shame on India s democracy while another economist Jayati Ghosh protested the way Sen was treated Also Read Nobel Prize committee tweets Amartya Sen s picture riding bicycle VisvaBharati VC told Sen never got Nobel PrizeThe recent letter to the President demanding action against the university VC has been signed by American linguist Noam Chomsky along with professors from the University of Ulster in England the University of Alabama in the USA Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar and professors from several stateaided universities and premier institutes from across the country and abroad