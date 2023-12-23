Kolkata: Music maestro and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Rashid Khan is critically ill and has been suffering from prostate cancer for a long time.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city and is undergoing treatment for the last one month. His physical condition is not good and he is suffering from high blood pressure. Despite several attempts, ETV Bharat could not contact the artist's family for response.

The artist is currently kept on ventilator at Peerless Hospital and his health condition is being constantly monitored by the doctors. He was initially admitted to the Tata Cancer Research Hospital in Mumbai and later moved to Kolkata. Since then he has fallen ill several times. During this period, whenever he recovered, he recorded songs. On Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's death anniversary, he came to Rabindra Sadan to pay his last respects to the artist.

It has been reported that Khan's physical condition deteriorated during the past few days. On one hand he is fighting the deadly diseases and on the other hand he has high blood pressure. Both doctors and fans are worried about his physical condition.

Khan was born in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun and is the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was interested in music since childhood and started taking music lessons from Ustad Nisar Hussain Khan

He started his training from four in the morning and used to practice one note of the song for the entire day. His first performance was at the age of 11. He has many Bengali songs and popular Bollywood numbers namely "Tore bina mohe chain nahi" and "Ayoge Jab Tum" to his credit.