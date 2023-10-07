Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti addresses the media in Kolkata

Kolkata: Taking a dig at TMC, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti accused the Trinamool Congress of lying regarding their meeting with her in New Delhi. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti flayed TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders' protest in Delhi soon after she arrived in Kolkata.

The ruling party of the state TMC has repeatedly complained that the BJP government at the Centre is meting out step-motherly treatment towards West Bengal. Responding to the allegation, the Union Minister said that this allegation is baseless. It may be recalled that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accompanied by party MLAs, Parliamentarians and ministers, besides those involved in MGNREGA work, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and marched to the Rural Development Ministry at Krishi Bhawan in a bid to meet Union Minister Jyoti. However, after some time, the TMC leaders claimed that the minister didn't meet them.

