Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti refutes TMC leaders' allegation over MGNREGA funds allocation
Published: 1 hours ago
Kolkata: Taking a dig at TMC, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti accused the Trinamool Congress of lying regarding their meeting with her in New Delhi. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti flayed TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders' protest in Delhi soon after she arrived in Kolkata.
The ruling party of the state TMC has repeatedly complained that the BJP government at the Centre is meting out step-motherly treatment towards West Bengal. Responding to the allegation, the Union Minister said that this allegation is baseless. It may be recalled that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accompanied by party MLAs, Parliamentarians and ministers, besides those involved in MGNREGA work, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and marched to the Rural Development Ministry at Krishi Bhawan in a bid to meet Union Minister Jyoti. However, after some time, the TMC leaders claimed that the minister didn't meet them.
"In nine years during the UPA period, Rs 14,400 crore have been granted to Bengal under MNREGA while our government has allocated Rs 54,000 crore for this project so far to Bengal. Where am I being biased? I am giving 14 times more. Even in nine years, the UPA government has granted Rs 4,414 crore to Bengal for Awas Yojana. While the Narendra Modi's government has allocated Rs 30,000 crore to West Bengal for Awas Yojana," the Union Minister pointed out.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti landed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Saturday and went straight to the BJP party office in Salt Lake on the outskirts of the city.