Bolpur: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Wednesday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a "bluff" and is actually a move pushed in for the larger Hindu Rashtra plan.

"It's nothing but a bluff and has something to do with the Hindu Rashtra plan. We are aware of the design," Amartya Sen told the students at his Pratichi residence. Several students of Visva-Bharati called on Professor Amartya Sen at his home where he interacted with them.

During Visva Bharati's Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's tenure, the traditional Poush Mela and Basantotsav were suspended. A wall has been built. Students, professors, workers, and officials have been suspended the moment they protested, he said.

On the other hand, Visva-Bharati's NIRF ranking has dipped in recent years. Besides, the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati has been involved in controversy by calling Nobel-winning economist Amartya Sen a 'land grabber'. The students said that they are with Professor Sen in the land dispute. Sen spoke to the students for about 40 minutes.

"There are several differences between us. There may be religious differences and there may be differences in obeying rules and regulations. Still, we all need to be united. I read in a newspaper about the Uniform Civil Code. Where does such nonsense come from?" Sen said.

"We have been with the Uniform Civil Code for thousands of years. Now it can be said that there is a step in the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We have to think about who will be benefited by introducing it," the Nobel laureate added. Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen believes that the Uniform Civil Code is a way to pave the way for Hindu Rashtra. "Hindu state is not the only way. Hinduism is being misused," he said.

