Malda (West Bengal): The body of an unidentified woman with multiple injuries was found lying in a paddy field in West Bengal's Malda, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Chochpara Bandhban area of Kushida village panchayat of Harishchandrapur block number 1. Locals said that the woman's face was burnt with acid and her clothes were torn. The locals then informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The police said that acid bottles, knives and used condoms were recovered from the crime scene. According to sources, there are several wounds on the body, however, the locals alleged that the woman was gang-raped and murdered.

The Harishchandrapur police shifted the body to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A case of unusual death has been registered and an investigation has been started, sources said.

Abdul Qayyum, a resident of the area, said, "In the morning, I was informed that a body was lying near the Badshahi pool on the paddy field. I then rushed to the spot, however, the woman was not from our area. She might be killed elsewhere and the body was dumped on the paddy field. Knives, condoms acid bottles, chilli powder, gloves and mosquito repellent were found at the scene. It appears that the face was burnt after the murder.”