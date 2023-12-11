Gangarampur: The kin of 13 job seekers from West Bengal, who landed in Dubai after being promised suitable jobs, were denied proper work and have allegedly been locked in a room in Abu Dhabi, are counting anxious days for their safe return.

Family members said they received video calls from workers, who alleged that the agency which hired them on the promise of computer desk jobs forced them to work as construction labourers and locked them in a room when they alleged of being cheated by employers.

The job seekers belong to the South Dinajpur district. On Saturday, the workers in desperate calls to family members shared their ordeal and expressed willingness to return home. Finding no other way, family members rushed to Balurghat MP Sukant Majumdar's residence on Sunday and requested him to arrange for the safe return of those workers to home.

Earlier, they went to Sharjah through an agent of the West Bengal district. According to family members, they were promised desk jobs for a daily wage of around Rs 1,000. Thereafter, all 13 went to UAE last month. On December 5, a few workers reached Sharjah. But instead of computer work, they were asked to work at construction sites. They were forced to work for about 10-12 hours a day.

After working for two days, workers, who protested, were whisked away from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi and locked up in a room by the agency people. Family members said the 13 employees were not only confined indoors but they were denied food and other expenses. When they expressed their willingness to return home, the Arab construction company people demanded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. In a video message, the workers said, "Thirteen of us are locked up in a small room. The Arab company is refusing to offer us food, medicine and other expenses."

Lakshmi Sarkar, the mother of an employee, said, "My son was taken to Dubai by two brokers from Nalagola and Pakua districts on the promise of a computer desk job. They are now forced to stay confined in a room. We approached Balurghat MP Sukanta Mazumder." Sukanta Majumder said, "I'll talk to the foreign minister and arrange for everyone's safe return."