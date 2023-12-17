TWO TRAFFICKERS KILLED ON INDIA BANGLADESH BORDER

Krishnaganj (Nadia): Two 'smugglers' died in the Gobindpur area of Krishnaganj on India-Bangladesh border on Saturday night. According to sources, at around 12 am on Saturday, two smugglers from Bangladesh tried to enter India by cutting the wire, but the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tried to stop them. "The traffickers tried to attack BSF personnel, following which the BSF personnel were forced to open fire," BSF sources said, adding two "smugglers" were killed in the BSF firing.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the 32nd battalion of the BSF recovered metal cutters, weapons, torch lights and other items from "smugglers", they added.

BSF sources said that after giving information to Krishnaganj police station, police officials reached the spot. "We first took the dead bodies of the two smugglers to Krishnaganj Rural Hospital. The doctor on duty gave death certificate. Then, we took the bodies to Krishnaganj police station and they will be sent for post-mortem at the Shaktinagar District Hospital," police sources said.

Police said that the identity of the deceased was yet to ascertained. This is not the first such incident, earlier there were deaths of smugglers in Krishnaganj border area.