Hooghly (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a man and his father were arrested after they allegedly fed the man's eight-month-old child alcohol to stop the infant from crying in West Bengal's Hooghly. The incident took place in the Aichgarh village of Pandua on Wednesday night. However, the complaint was registered on Thursday after the infant gained consciousness and the duo was arrested and awarded 14 days in jail.

According to official sources, in an inebriated state, Sannyasi Bag, had an argument with his wife after which he started thrashing her. He then dragged the woman out of the house and closed the door. Amid this commotion, their eight-month-old child started crying. After failing to pacify the child, Sannyasi along with his father Balak Bag fed country liquor to the infant in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

Sources said that they gave alcohol to the baby in a cup and forced him to drink it. Meanwhile, the woman called the police and neighbours who broke the door open and rescued the child. The child was taken to Pandua Rural Hospital and was admitted there. The infant was found to be intoxicated in the reports. After the baby gained consciousness on Thursday, the woman registered a complaint against her husband and father-in-law.

A senior police officer said, "A case was filed against the duo based on the woman's complaint on Thursday and they were arrested within 15 minutes. The accused were produced in Chinsurah court on Friday and were sent to jail custody for 14 days. The child is stable now."

