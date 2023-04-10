Asansol: Two BJP leaders were killed after mowed down by a dumper in Barabani area of Asansol district of West Bengal on Sunday night, officials said. The BJP has smelled foul and called the incident a “conspiracy” by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the run up to the Panchayat polls. The deceased have been identified as Bablu Singh (34), Mahendra Singh (32).

Bablu Singh was the general secretary of BJP's Barabni Mandal (2). Mahendra Singh was the vice-president of the mandal as per an official. A police official informed that the the incident took place at Amadiha Petrol Pump area of Barabani while the two BJP leaders were returning to Asansol on bike. A police official said that an unknown dumper ran over them near Amdiha petrol pump on Asansol-Gourandi road.

Also read: BJP leaders protest at Rajghat over post-poll violence in Bengal

Bablu Singh was rescued and brought to Asansol District Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. On the other hand, Mahendra Singh also died during treatment when he was taken to a private nursing home on Senralle Road in Asansol, said a police official. Soon after the incident, BJP leaders thronged Asansol District Hospital.

District president Dilip Dey, BJP state committee member Krishnandu Mukhopadhyay, district general secretary Bappa Chattopadhyay and many others visited the hospital to grieve the death of the two BJP leaders. BJP district president Dilip Dey said, "I smell a conspiracy in this incident. The killing of our militant functionary before the panchayat polls is not a natural accident.

The investigation will surely reveal the truth,” he said. The BJP leader demanded a CBI investigation into the incident to get to the actual cause of the death of the two BJP leaders. BJP's district general secretary Bappa Chattopadhyay too smelled foul over the death of the two BJP leaders. Chattopadhyay said, "In Barabni region, Bablu Singh used to do politics keeping an eye on the Trinamool.

Because of him, BJP's organization in Barabni region became strong. So Bablu Singh was removed before the panchayat polls. This is not a simple accident. It is no surprise that the TMC workers are behind the incident."