TRINAMOOL SENDS 50 LAKH LETTERS TO PM MODI DEMANDING ARREARS OF 100 DAY WORK

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress sent 50 lakh letters to Centre to press for the arrear payment for 100 days of work for beneficiaries in West Bengal. The party MP and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also lead a dharna in New Delhi to highlight the demands of the state on October 2 and 3. Till now, the Delhi Police has not given permission for the event.

The letters was sent to two addresses — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office at South Block address and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday. The letter has also been posted on TMC's X handle with title "I want my money now".

The Trinamool Congress has already started preparing for this event across the state. The ruling party directly involved people of the state to join them in the protest. So the letters written by the people involved in the 100-day work from different parts of the state were collected and sent to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Talking about this, a state minister who did not want to be identified, said, "We want hard work of the people of Bengal to get recognised. Abhishek and party supremo Mamata Banerjee are spearheading the protest. There will be a protest meeting in New Delhi to pressurise the Centre to get us ou dues. Letters contain demands of poor people from different parts of the state."