Kolkata (West Bengal): Fresh off a resounding triumph in the recently concluded panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is gearing up to organize its annual 'Martyr's Day' program in Kolkata on Friday. This event, held on July 21 every year, commemorates the tragic deaths of 13 individuals, who were killed during a public meeting in then Calcutta back in 1993, during the rule of the Left Front government.

This gathering was initially convened as part of a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress, then under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, with the primary objective of advocating for voter IDs to be the sole document needed for voting.

The 'Martyr's Day' program, set to take place in front of Victoria House in Esplanade, is expected to be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee, along with other party leaders. In the past, this event has provided a glimpse into the party's roadmap for the next 12 months. This year, the TMC is preparing for a grand program in the state capital on Friday, seeking to leverage its recent electoral victory.

In preparation for the event, the ruling party has established camps with food and accommodation arrangements for its cadre at locations such as Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Gitanjali Stadium, Uttirna in Alipore, and Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The TMC leaders emphasize the importance of providing good arrangements for their dedicated party workers, considering them as the party's invaluable assets.

TMC national general secretary and the party's second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, visited Geetanjali Stadium and Uttirno in Alipore to interact with the party workers ahead of the event. The camps have been bustling with activities, and the menu for dinner and lunch comprises dal, rice, vegetables, and eggs. The kitchen at the camps serves up approximately 60,000 boiled eggs daily. Thousands of volunteers work in shifts to manage the kitchen operations, and each camp is equipped with a medical unit to attend to the workers' health needs.

Supporters from various districts in the northern and western parts of Bengal have already arrived and settled at different camps in Kolkata. On the day of the event, supporters from Kolkata and adjacent districts are expected to converge at the venue via buses, trains, and ferries.

Looking ahead, the 'Martyr's Day' program holds even greater significance for the TMC this year, following its sweeping victory in the July 8 panchayat elections. The party's primary focus will be on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as they plan to lay down their stance on the Congress and CPI (M) in West Bengal during the event.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while looking into the preparations of the programme, criticized the BJP for the violence in Manipur and accused the party of undermining the federal structure of the country.

“The federal structure has already been dismantled, and this is deeply troubling. The targeted assaults on women, Dalits, minorities, and the general populace are completely unacceptable and bring immense shame. It is essential for the central government to foster unity among all communities and actively promote their advancement. Despite the Prime Minister's assertions of our nation being the largest democracy globally, the reality seems to indicate a preference for one-party dominance. Unfortunately, the present government appears to have transformed into a purveyor of violence and terror,” said Mamata.

Speaking on the Opposition unity, Mamata said, "INDIA signifies unity, embracing Manipur as an integral part of its diverse fabric. In a display of solidarity, Bengal, as Manipur's neighbouring state, wholeheartedly supports and stands with Manipur. A delegation from Bengal was dispatched to visit the region, engaging with the local communities and witnessing first-hand the situation in the camps. They are now set to provide a comprehensive report on the developments and events unfolding in Manipur”.

