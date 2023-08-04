TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP CAUGHT ON CAMERA ASSAULTING TOLL PLAZA WORKER

Burdwan (West Bengal): The high-handedness of the Trinamool Congress leader came to the fore after a video surfaced showing the ruling party’s MP from East Burdwan assaulting a toll plaza worker in East Burdwan Palsit Toll Plaza. Though Etv Bharat could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, the MP, however, admitted that he was in a hurry and he did this in a fit of temper.

In the viral footage, a white vehicle was seen attempting to break the rules at the Palsit toll plaza, causing an orange-coloured fibre stand to fall due to the impact. In response, a toll plaza worker tried to prevent the car from moving forward by placing the fibre stand in front of it. However, things took a violent turn when a man dressed in Punjabi attire stepped out of the car and began assaulting the toll plaza worker. It was later revealed that the man in question was Sunil Mandal, the Trinamool Congress MP representing Bardhaman East.

Initially, when approached about the incident, Sunil Mandal was reluctant to acknowledge any involvement in the assault. However, after mounting pressure and the release of the damning CCTV footage, the MP eventually admitted to his actions. He claimed that he was on his way to attend a program in Mangalkot when his vehicle was stopped at the toll plaza. “I provided all the required information but the toll plaza worker refused to allow me. This made me angry and I raised my hand on the man,” Mondal said.

Following the release of the video and the MP's admission, there was a sharp backlash from various quarters, with critics expressing outrage over the use of violence by a public representative. The incident raised serious questions about the behaviour and conduct of political leaders and the manner in which they should deal with contentious situations.

Also Read: Rs 23.5 lakh toll plaza collection robbed in Punjab's Phillaur