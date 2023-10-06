Durgapur: A tribal girl was gang-raped while collecting wood in the Kanksa forest area of Durgapur district of West Bengal on Thursday, police said. The girl was rescued from the forest in a naked state and she is under treatment at Durgapur sub-district hospital in a critical condition. The cops from Kanksa police station have arrested four accused in the case.

A police official said that on Thursday afternoon, two girls from the tribal neighbourhood of Kuldihar in Kanksa went to the forest to collect wood and leaves. When they were returning home in the afternoon, four youths of the area blocked the path of the two girls and one girl somehow managed to escape, the official said.

He said that the second girl was forcibly taken away and allegedly raped by the accused. After gang-raping the tribal girl, the accused ran away in the forest, he said. When the second girl went home and narrated the harrowing experience to her and the victim girl's family, the victim's father rushed to the forest and rescued his daughter in a naked state, an official said.

An official said that the four accused beat up the girl's father and threatened to drive them out of the village if he informed the cops. After getting away from the accused, the man admitted the minor girl to Durgapur sub-district hospital in a critical condition. The cops from Kanksa police station rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.

The father and mother of the minor victim filed a written complaint at the Kanksa police station. Police arrested the four accused based on their complaint. The incident has triggered panic in the area. An official said that the physical examination of the tribal girl was conducted at Durgapur sub-district hospital. According to police sources, the arrested were to be brought to court on Friday.