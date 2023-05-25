Chanditola (West Bengal): In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Saranya Ghosh, a student from Janai Training High School in Chandithal, Hooghly, has emerged as a shining example of triumph over adversity. The recently published results of the state higher secondary examination unveiled Swarnya’s outstanding achievement, as she secured the seventh position on this year's merit list with a commendable score of 490 marks.

Success stories offer a source of inspiration for many aspirants. However, Saranya's is different as she had to fight a larger battle in questioning and determining her gender identity. Saranya overcame all kinds of societal pressures, sarcasm, gender stereotypes and finally came to discover her own identity. She is leaving behind the space where she had to overcome the worst of her challenges in coming to terms with her real gender identity.

Though Saranya was biologically male, she identified herself as a woman. She liked playing with girls at her school which attracted a lot of suspicion among her classmates. She was also subjected to sarcasm and harsh words from her peers. After prolonged self-conflict, she finally discovered her gender identity when she was in Class 11. Her parents and her teachers stood beside her and respected her wish. Following the publication of WBHS results, her family and teachers said that they are proud of her success.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saranya said, "In school, my teachers helped me. I was born in a male body. But I was a girl from my inner soul. Even though society described me as a girl, I wanted to be known as a transsexual. I was supported by my father, mother and teachers when I revealed my gender identity to the world."

In a message to other transgenders she said, "Education is the only weapon to fight your battle. Everyone has to fight against societal norms if they have such a gender identity. I have also fought my own battle."

Speaking about her dreams, the history enthusiast who scored full marks in her history paper said that she wants to join civil services or become a professor some day. Saranya also wants to support transgenders like her through her work. She wants the world to know about her struggles as well as of those who are like her.

Saranya's school headmaster Rajatkumar Kundu said, "We knew Saranya would do well. She has gone through a lot of mental stress for the last one-and-a-half years. We knew she would score well on her boards despite her challenges. Her score in the Arts Department is a new milestone. She has scored a perfect 100 in her favorite subject, History. I want her to be successful in future."

Swarnya Ghosh's incredible journey from battling internal conflicts to achieving academic excellence serves as an inspiration to all. Her triumph over adversity demonstrates the power of self-acceptance, resilience, and unwavering support from loved ones. As Swarnya sets her sights on a brighter future, she embodies the spirit of breaking barriers, challenging societal norms, and paving the way for greater inclusion and understanding for transgender individuals.