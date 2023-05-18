New Delhi: Supreme Court will hear a plea of the West Bengal government against reliefs granted to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in criminal cases on Thursday.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court stayed proceedings against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in criminal cases filed against him at various police stations in the state. Claiming that the FIRs were filed on frivolous charges to harass him, Adhikari moved the high court seeking quashing of the cases against him.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against the Leader of the Opposition till the disposal of his petition before the court. The BJP leader's counsel submitted that though there is an earlier order of the high court that no coercive measures can be taken against him without its permission, new cases have been filed against the Leader of the Opposition on frivolous grounds.

Opposing the prayer of Adhikari, the state submitted that he is not cooperating with the investigation in the cases lodged against him and has not appeared before concerned investigating officers despite notice. In Febrary, the Union home ministry has sought "immediately" a report from the West Bengal government on allegations that "false and fabricated" cases were registered against opposition leaders and workers in the state.

The move came after the Prime Minister's Office wrote a letter to the ministry and forwarded a letter written by leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in which he alleged registration of "false and fabricated" cases against opposition leaders and party workers allegedly by the West Bengal government.