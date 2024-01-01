Barrackpore: A Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) worker was beaten to death with bricks on the intervening night of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024. The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Biswas alias Vishnu (25). The incident took place in the Bilkanda No.1 panchayat area of ​​North 24 Parganas Ghola and has spread fear among residents. A case has been registered by the cousin of the deceased at the Ghola Police Station.

According to sources, the deceased Abhijit Biswas was speaking near his residence on Sunday night. His cousin, grassroots worker Biswajit Biswas was also present on the spot. Some miscreants came from behind all of a sudden and attacked Biswajit on the head with the butt of a revolver. Immediately, Abhijit jumped forward to save his cousin.

Armed with sharp weapons and bricks, the miscreants then attacked Abhijit, smashing his head with a brick. The assailants escaped in the darkness of the night before the locals came running to help. Meanwhile, the two TMC workers were rescued and taken to the Panihati State General Hospital. When Abhijit's condition worsened, he was shifted to the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata later at night.

Abhijit succumbed to injuries on Monday morning. However, his cousin was discharged from the Panihati Hospital after undergoing treatment. This is not the first time that the duo has been attacked by local goons. Allegedly, miscreants vandalised their factory in Chanachur a few days ago and a case was registered at the Ghola police station as well. However, the police did not initiate any action against the miscreants.