TMC TO SEND 4 MEMBER FACT FINDING TEAM TO MANIPUR ON JULY 14

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday said a four-member party delegation will visit the ethnic strife-torn Manipur on July 14 to reach out to the affected people of the northeastern state. The delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

A four-member fact-finding delegation of MPs from @AITCofficial will visit Manipur on July 14... (It) will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a DOUBLE ENGINE' state that the @BJP4India government has ignored over the last 3 months, the TMC tweeted. The TMC has been alleging that the divisive policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the northeastern state have led to ethnic strife in Manipur.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. (PTI)

