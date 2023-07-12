Kolkata (West Bengal): Despite widespread allegations of violence against the ruling party Trinamool Congress has maintained its dominance in West Bengal scripting an emphatic win in the three-tier panchayat polls in the state.

Though counting is still underway, the ruling party has emerged as the clear winner in the West Bengal panchayat elections, securing a majority in all three tiers of the rural local government expressing its dominance in 2,552 out of 3,317 gram panchayats, 232 panchayat samitis, and 12 out of 20 zilla parishads till the time of filing this report.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though officially the second largest party is trailing far behind, managing to secure only 212 gram panchayats, 7 panchayat samitis, and no zilla parishads.

Although some results are still awaited, the outcome thus far illustrates a significant political victory for the TMC. These panchayat elections, often regarded as a litmus test of popularity for political parties, carry added significance as they provide insights into the support base of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee has congratulated the people the West Bengal for their overwhelming support for the party. The Chief Minister in her Facebook post wrote, “It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection, and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state".

However, the electoral process leading up to the announcement of these results was marred by widespread violence. The polls, which were held on Saturday, July 8, were characterized by incidents of violence and disruptions. The situation deteriorated further during the repolling held on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of nearly 20 people. Repolling took place in 696 booths amidst serious allegations of electoral fraud, booth capturing, and various irregularities, including voter suppression.

Instances of violence during the election process included the detonation of explosives near a counting centre in Murshidabad, as well as the use of batons by the police to disperse a crowd in Howrah. Such incidents underscore the volatile atmosphere and heightened tensions that overshadowed the electoral proceedings.

The opposition BJP has vehemently accused the Trinamool Congress of resorting to desperate measures to manipulate the election results. They alleged that Trinamool "goons" prevented opposition observers, counting agents, and candidates from entering the counting centres, thereby undermining the integrity of the electoral process. Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition, criticized the Trinamool's tactics, citing instances where counting agents were obstructed, and bombs were hurled to intimidate them.

In response to these allegations, the Trinamool Congress has refuted the claims and stated that a significant percentage of those killed during the poll violence were actually their own party workers or supporters. These counterclaims further contribute to the tense political environment surrounding the elections.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in his Tweet wrote “The dejection of the combined opposition of BJP, CPIM and INC pales in comparison to the sadness that must be felt by friends from mainstream media. Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Govt in WB couldn't sway the voters!”.

“Grateful to the people for converting Oppn’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA.’ With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we'll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love,” he added.

The rampant violence and allegations of tampering with ballot boxes have raised concerns about the electoral process and prompted West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Governor Bose has also warned of stern action against those responsible for inciting violence and disrupting the elections. The report serves as a reflection of the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for intervention to ensure fair and peaceful elections.

As the dust settles on the panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress celebrates its sweeping victory in West Bengal. However, the widespread violence and allegations of electoral irregularities cast a shadow over the outcome, underscoring the need for a thorough investigation and accountability. The repercussions of these elections are likely to have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of West Bengal and could influence the trajectory of the upcoming national elections.