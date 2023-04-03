Kolkata (West Bengal): Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he said that rioters will be hanged upside down in Bihar for creating unrest during Ram Navami celebrations. Moitra took to Twitter to take a dig at the Union Minister, claiming that in Gujarat, Amit Shah ensures that the killers and rapists are released from jail.

TMC MP tweeted, "Home minister threatens to hang rioters upside down in Bihar. In Gujarat, he ensures killers & rapists are released asap & fed laddoos. Go figure." Targetting Shah over the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case in Gujarat, Mahua Moitra said that the state government released the convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case just a few months before the Gujarat assembly elections last year. Abhishek Banerjee, All India General Secretary of TMC also attacked the Union Home Minister over the Shivpur terror incident in Howrah saying he believes Shah is behind the violence in Howrah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally in Nawda in Bihar on Saturday and attacked the Nitish Kumar government for failing to control the violence that broke out in several areas of the state during Ram Navami celebrations. Addressing the rally, Shah said that the rioters running amok in the state will be hung upside down if Bharatiya Janata Party comes into power in 2025.

While addressing the rally, Home Minister said that he was also supposed to go to Sasram, a city in Bihar, but due to violence during Ram Navami celebrations, he had to cancel his plan. Accusing the Nitish Kumar government, Shah said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is responsible for spreading terrorism in the state. Shah also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD can never bring peace to Bihar. To make Bihar a peaceful state, the "Mahagathbandhan" will have to be uprooted.