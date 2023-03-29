New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP of the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'political dynasts' remark. O'Brien took to Twitter to post a picture collage of famous BJP leaders with their kin who have been serving in the party for generations.

The criticism comes after the Prime Minister had made the remark during the inauguration of the newly constructed residential complex of the Bhartiya Janata Party in Delhi on Tuesday, accusing opposition parties of promoting dynastic rule in politics.

During the inauguration ceremony, Modi claimed that dynasty politics is a challenge to democracy as it does not allow the youth of the nation to reach the top positions. He further stated that opportunities must be given to those who deserve them, are talented, and will work for the betterment of the nation, and not to those who belong to a particular family. Modi also praised the BJP, saying that it is the only party that has changed the political culture in the country by giving opportunities to those who are talented and deserving.

In response to Modi's remarks, Derek O'Brien took a dig at him by posting a collage of several BJP leaders with their kin on Twitter. The collage was created by the Policy Research Organization (PRO Act).

The first picture in the poster shows the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The second picture shows Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, along with his son Anurag Thakur, who is the Union Sports Minister.

The third picture is of Anurag Thakur and his younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who is the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fourth picture shows Defense Minister Rajnath Singh with his son Pankaj Singh, who is an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The poster also had several other images of BJP leaders along with their kin who are serving in the party.

The TMC MP's tweet received a lot of attention on social media, with many people sharing their opinions on the issue. While some supported Modi's stance against dynastic politics, others pointed out that the BJP itself has many leaders who come from political families. Some even accused the party of promoting dynasty politics despite its claims of being against it.