Berhampore: TMC leader Satyan Chowdhury (65), who served as Murshidabad's party general secretary, was shot dead by unknown assailants from point-blank range in Berhampore around 2 pm on Sunday. The assailants allegedly fired three shots in succession after which the leader collapsed on the spot. After the firing, Chowdhury was rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Although an investigation has been launched by the Berhampore police, no complaint has been lodged so far. According to sources, Chowdhury was once Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's shadow partner. However, he later joined the TMC after siding with Mukul Roy, a TMC leader, and came to be known as a prominent leader in the area. Besides being in politics, he was also a promoter. His daughter is reportedly studying in London.

According to eyewitnesses, Chowdhury was sitting with his close associates in an under-construction building in Bharatpur when three armed miscreants came on a motorbike and shot him. A political slugfest erupted soon after the murder came to light. Narugupal Mukhopadhyay, chairman of Berhampore Municipality, said that local culprits, who enjoyed the support of both the CPI(M) and Congress, killed Chowdhury in broad daylight.