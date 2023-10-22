New Delhi: Reacting to the 'cash for question' allegations against his party MP Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress' MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that the TMC leadership will take a decision on the row only after investigation by the Parliament.

“We have observed reports in the media. The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that. However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament- after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision," O'Brien told news agency PTI.

Moitra is facing allegations of taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament. Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, recently claimed in a signed affidavit that she targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him.

Hiranandani, the son of realty tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani, also claimed that the firebrand TMC MP gave him her Lok Sabha login credentials to target the Adani group. Moitra, however, has questioned the veracity of the three-page 'approver affidavit', which she alleged, was written on a white piece of paper and did not contain a letterhead.