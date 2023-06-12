Kolkata Amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress TMC and the BJP in West Bengal a war of words has ensued between the two sides over the ruckus that was created after TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly stopped from entering the Thakurbari temple in North 24 Parganas on Saturday morningBanerjee has accused BJP workers of preventing him from entering the temple while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the TMC MP was trying to enter the premises without permission Both took to Twitter leveling allegations against each other A chaos broke out after Banerjee reached Thakurnagar which is the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP leader and Union Minister of State of Ports Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur Thakur s supporters and members of Mathua Mahasangh waved black flags and raised go back slogans at Banerjee Banerjee complained that around 200250 BJP workers blocked his way when he reached the temple He said that many TMC workers were attacked by the central security forces during the ruckus Thakurbari temple is a holy land and not anyone s property It is open for all irrespective of their caste creed and religion Banerjee said He also accused the BJP of desecrating the Thakurbari temple through such an act People will definitely give a befitting democratic answer to this in future he said Also Read Call after polls get over Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon on June 13Slamming Banerjee Adhikari accused him of attempting to enter the temple without permission This is not correct As an MP he should have first taken permission from Thakurbari management and sent a letter instead of arriving there directly He should have gone there without a flag I congratulate the community for openly opposing him Adhikari said