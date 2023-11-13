TMC APPOINTS MAHUA MOITRA AS DISTRICT PRESIDENT OF KRISHNANAGAR AMID CASH FOR QUERY ROW

Kolkata: In a clear message of support to her, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been tasked with strengthening the party's organisation in West Bengal's Nadia district ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Moitra, currently facing recommendations for expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query row, has been the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) organisational district. Till now Kallol Khan was in charge of Krishnanagar.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Moitra stated, "Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar."

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against Moitra to Speaker Om Birla's office last Friday. The report, adopted by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra, in response, dismissed the decision as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy." The party also made changes in leadership in other districts, including Birbhum, where president Anubrata Mondal, currently in CBI custody for an alleged cattle smuggling scam, did not make the list. A core committee has been assigned the charge of the district.